Where Kobe's 60 Ranks Among All-Time Great Final Career Games

0 of 8

Harry How/Getty Images

Contrary to what sappy sports movies would have you believe, most NBA careers aren't afforded a storybook ending.

Father Time's unblemished record becomes overbearing, and far too often, the players seen during their final go-rounds hardly resemble the ones who gave us so many memories.

But every now and then, the basketball gods throw a bone to an outgoing icon and let that player exit on top. Fortunately, that was the case for the late, great Kobe Bryant, who wowed audiences, teammates and even opponents with a 60-point sendoff on April 13, 2016.

It was Black Mamba magic, the perfect cap to a career defined by unrelenting competitiveness and nearly unrivaled scoring.

But how did it compare to history's other great finales? That's what we're here to answer by ranking the best final performances by production, efficiency and significance.