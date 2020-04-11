NBA Could Explore Televising Future 2K Events Amid Players Tournament Success

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NBA 2K Players Tournament was created to help fill some of the void left by the absence of NBA basketball (and other sports) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's unknown when the league will return to action, but Commissioner Adam Silver told TNT's Ernie Johnson that he didn't expect any decisions before the end of April.

The 2K tournament, which features 16 NBA players facing off in a single-elimination competition, may be revisited down the line given its success.

Per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, the tournament "could spin off future versions in which NBA players continue to compete in front of national audiences."

"We're proud of what we've pulled off here," NBA senior vice president of global partnerships Matt Holt told Greif. "And I think we will try to do more of these in the future, regardless if we're in the current situation or if we have live sports back."

Jason Argent, NBA 2K's senior vice president for sports strategy and licensing, was also pleased with the tournament's success.

"The tournament has been incredibly well received by viewers," Argent wrote in an email to Greif. "The most important thing to us though is the ability to bring some competitive basketball and some lighthearted fun back to audiences around the world right now, and we're excited to see them respond in a positive way."

The tournament is down to four players: Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns and Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harrell and Booker will face off Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ayton and Beverley will follow at 7 p.m., and then the final will take place at 9 p.m.

The tournament winner will have $100,000 donated to a charity of choice in support of COVID-19 relief.