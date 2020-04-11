Rangers' Joey Gallo Goes 4-0 on Opening Night of MLB The Show 20 Players League

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo looks like the man to beat after going 4-0 on the opening night of the MLB The Show 20 Players League.

Gallo won his four games by a combined 30-6 score despite playing just three-inning games, and his opponents never seriously threatened victory throughout the night.

One of his wins was against Minnesota Twins RHP Trevor May 4-0, but May doesn't appear fazed by the loss:

The closest contest was a 1-0 extra-inning victory by Amir Garrett's Cincinnati Reds over Blake Snell's Tampa Bay Rays.

Garrett got the go-ahead and winning run on a sacrifice bunt, and the Rays' Twitter account explained how it felt about that in a post-round tweet:

Elsewhere, Boston Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez went scoreless and winless in his four matchups.

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers rounded out the night's players, and he split his four games.

Here's a look at the night's results, up-to-date standings and a rundown of the tournament's structure and purpose.

Scores

Rangers 9, Astros 4

Rangers 11, Rays 2

Rangers 4, Twins 0

Rangers 6, Reds 0

Reds 1, Rays 0

Reds 4, Twins 1

Reds 1, Red Sox 0

Astros 5, Twins 4

Astros 7, Red Sox 0

Rays 6, Red Sox 0

Rays 5, Astros 0

Twins 3, Red Sox 0

Standings After Day 1

Texas Rangers (Joey Gallo): 4-0

Cincinnati Reds (Amir Garrett): 3-1

Tampa Bay Rays (Blake Snell): 2-2

Houston Astros (Lance McCullers): 2-2

Minnesota Twins (Trevor May): 1-3

Boston Red Sox (Eduardo Rodriguez): 0-4

Tournament Rundown

Major League Baseball, the MLB Players Association and Sony Interactive Entertainment have joined forces to deliver this 30-team tournament in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has delayed the beginning of the actual MLB season until further notice.



Per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, each MLB team is represented by a player on its roster. All of those players will have $5,000 donated in their name to local Boys & Girls Clubs, with the winner earning an extra $25,000 donation.

Eight teams will advance to the playoffs following a 29-game regular season. The games will air on each player's Twitch account on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

The list of players, Twitch account links, schedule and standings can be found here via MLB.com.

MLB Network's Robert Flores is the emcee of the event as he calls games and speaks with players.