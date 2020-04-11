NBA Draft 2020: Spotlighting Highest-Rated Upperclassmen on Expert Mock Drafts

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The NBA draft often favors freshmen prospects for a variety of reasons.

For starters, the one-and-done rule requires a buffer between most prospects and their prep careers, so this is the earliest franchises can get their hands on basketball's biggest blue chips. Further, since most of these players are 19—and some are still 18—they figure to have more growth potential than a 20-something who spent three-plus seasons in the college ranks.

But that doesn't mean upperclassmen should be ignored. Players can take the long, winding road to the Association and still wind up as difference-makers. Just ask Draymond Green, who spent four seasons at Michigan State. Or Spencer Dinwiddie, who left Colorado after his junior season. Or Montrezl Harrell, who made 112 appearances over three years at Louisville.

Identify the right upperclassman, and the payoff could be huge. Not only is that player typically discounted because of his age, but he should also be more ready to make an instant impact. Here we'll search for the best available "veterans" on expert mock drafts.

Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton (Redshirt Sophomore)

OK, so Obi Toppin isn't technically an upperclassmen, but considering his 22nd birthday is already behind him, he will have the same knock for his age. Besides, there just aren't many actual upperclassmen making noise in this draft.

The latest first-round mock draft from B/R's Jonathan Wasserman doesn't have an upperclassmen in it—unless we stretch the rules to include Toppin, who's the fourth overall pick.

"Toppin has become too compelling after finishing his last five games at Dayton averaging 23.4 points and 3.0 assists on 67.7 percent shooting and 7-of-13 from three," Wasserman wrote. "While known for his explosiveness around the basket, he's started to separate from the late-lottery pack with flashes of shooting, face-up moves and passes."

Toppin essentially set fire to the stat sheet on a nightly basis this past season. The bouncy big man averaged an even 20 points on 63.3 percent shooting, and he hit 39 percent of his threes. Now it's up to front offices to decide how much of that production can translate. There are some questions about his defense (his lateral quickness could be a problem), so he will probably need to shine on offense to justify his draft slot.

Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State (Senior)

Cassius Winston's four-year career won't soon be forgotten by the Spartans faithful. The 6'1", 185-pound point guard was a constant source of scoring, playmaking and outside shooting, and he did everything you would want from a college point guard.

But the NBA plays a different game, even if it's the same sport. And in that setting, his lack of size, length and athleticism could be much greater concerns. While that presumably lowers his ceiling a good deal, win-now clubs could be attracted to his potentially high floor.

In the most recent mock from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz, Winston was routed to the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 29. Schmitz labeled Winston as "one of the most polished pick-and-roll point guards in the draft" while lauding his "handle, craft, touch and feel."

Winston aces the intangibles, and you don't need to squint too hard to see him perking up an NBA second unit with his outside shot and vision. He probably won't be a major success story, but he has a chance to carve out a longer career than a lot of the players who will be taken before him.

Xavier Tillman, C, Michigan State (Junior)

You have to scroll to pick No. 28 of the mock draft from SI.com's Jeremy Woo to find the first true upperclassmen, and it's Spartans center Xavier Tillman.

The 21-year-old—see why we made an exception for Toppin?—has the archetypal scouting report for an upperclassmen big. Woo notes Tillman "has a pretty clear path to being a useful role player," crediting his defensive toughness, shot-blocking finishing and playmaking.

Even the Woo's critiques feel familiar for a center who's yet to attract enough NBA interest to make the leap: "Lack of elite athleticism, passable but average jump shooting, and some lack of upside due to his age and the fact he's close to maxed out physically."

If front offices agree Tillman is short on upside, that could cut down his suitors to teams either in win-now mode or in close proximity to it. The 6'8", 245-pounder was a walking double-double (13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds) and Michigan State's second-best table-setter (3.0 assists) this past season. But his 13-of-50 showing from three and 66.7 percent conversion rate at the stripe might scare off teams seeking spacing from the 5-spot.