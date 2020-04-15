WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 15

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The April 15 edition of WWE NXT was a chance to get the black-and-gold brand back on track. With NXT TakeOver cancelled, the company needed to start pushing forward to the next big show.

That started with continuing to build to some of NXT's big title matches. Finn Balor battled Fabian Aichner as a statement to the leader of Imperium and NXT UK champion WALTER.

Adam Cole called out The Velveteen Dream to meet him in the ring. After repeated attempts by Dream to get under the skin of the NXT champion, Cole gave him a chance to speak face to face.

Matt Riddle also put the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, but he was walking in without Pete Dunne. He needed to find a temporary partner.

Charlotte Flair was expected to appear to address her first challenger for the NXT Women's Championship Io Shirai.

The Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament also began as a new champion was to be crowned with Jordan Devlin grounded in Ireland.

This show had much to deliver, promising a big show despite a limited roster on hand.