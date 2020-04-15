WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 15April 16, 2020
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 15
The April 15 edition of WWE NXT was a chance to get the black-and-gold brand back on track. With NXT TakeOver cancelled, the company needed to start pushing forward to the next big show.
That started with continuing to build to some of NXT's big title matches. Finn Balor battled Fabian Aichner as a statement to the leader of Imperium and NXT UK champion WALTER.
Adam Cole called out The Velveteen Dream to meet him in the ring. After repeated attempts by Dream to get under the skin of the NXT champion, Cole gave him a chance to speak face to face.
Matt Riddle also put the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, but he was walking in without Pete Dunne. He needed to find a temporary partner.
Charlotte Flair was expected to appear to address her first challenger for the NXT Women's Championship Io Shirai.
The Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament also began as a new champion was to be crowned with Jordan Devlin grounded in Ireland.
This show had much to deliver, promising a big show despite a limited roster on hand.
Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner
Fabian Aichner tried to push Finn Balor past his limit, but The Prince was not going to stay down. Despite a competitive showing and the help of Marcel Bartel, Aichner was no match for Balor. A corner dropkick set up the Coup De Grace into the 1916 for the win.
Result
Balor def. Aichner by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
Crowdless shows often lack energy, and this certainly lacked needed energy. However, Aichner is talented and athletic. He made the most of the opportunity as he always does. This went long when it didn't to, but it was good for what it was.
Balor still has a tendency to not bring his all to matches. He is far too talented to be so unexciting, especially when his opponent is putting so much into his own performance.