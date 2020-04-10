Pete Retzlaff, Eagles Legend and 1960 NFL Champion, Dies at Age 88

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles legend Pete Retzlaff, who won an NFL championship with the franchise in 1960, died at the age of 88 on Friday.

Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie issued a statement through the team's official website:

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Eagles Hall of Famer Pete Retzlaff. Pete was a revolutionary tight end and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a key contributor on our 1960 Championship team, and of course his number 44 was retired after he established numerous receiving records over his 11-year career. But Pete's legacy goes far beyond the success he was able to achieve on the field. He gave so much to this organization and to our sport as a player, general manager, broadcaster, and leader of the NFLPA.

"He stayed connected with the team and the city of Philadelphia for many years after his retirement. I had the pleasure of spending time with Pete over the years and I will always remember him as a true gentleman who was kind and genuine and who connected so well with others. On behalf of the organization, our thoughts are with Pete's family and friends as we mourn the passing of an Eagles legend."

Retzlaff spent his entire 11-year playing career with the Eagles from 1956-66. He was originally a 22nd-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 1953, but didn't make the team.

After spending two years in the army, the Lions sold Retzlaff's contract to Philadelphia prior to the 1956 season. The North Dakota native became a force on offense as a split end and tight end during his career. He earned five Pro Bowl selections and was named to the All-Pro first team in 1958 and 1965.

Retzlaff ranks second in Eagles history with 7,412 receiving yards and third with 452 receptions. He is one of nine players to have his jersey retired by the franchise:

The Eagles inducted Retzlaff into their Hall of Fame in 1989. He transitioned into their front office as general manager from 1969-72, with Harold Carmichael being one of his notable finds in the seventh round of the 1971 NFL Draft.