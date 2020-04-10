Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun Partnering to Provide Meals to Health Care Workers

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers outfielders Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun reportedly are doing their part to help the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Nick Williams of the Milwaukee Business Journal, Yelich and Braun collaborated with Wisconsin organizations to provide meals to health care workers at Froedtert Hospital & Medical College of Wisconsin, Ascension Wisconsin, Children's Wisconsin and Aurora Health Care as they work on the frontlines during the pandemic.

"We're grateful to be able to provide our health care workers with a meal to show our gratitude for how much they've been doing in this trying time," Yelich said in a statement. "We're all in this fight together and will get through it together."

As for the Brewers as a whole, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported on March 26 the Brewers Community Foundation joined a number of local philanthropic groups to form the COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund at United Way of Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the MKE Responds Fund at the Great Milwaukee Foundation to generate needed money.

They have raised $1.2 million as of March 26.

What's more, CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported thee foundation will hold a "Drive for Charity" from April 6-20 to support nonprofit organizations helping families in need in the Milwaukee area during this time.