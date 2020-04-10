Bulls Rumors: Pelicans' JJ Polk Hired as Assistant GM Under Arturas Karnisovas

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The reshuffling of the Chicago Bulls front office continued Friday with the reported hiring of New Orleans Pelicans executive director of basketball administration JJ Polk as assistant general manager.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Polk will work under new Bulls president Arturas Karnisovas.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Karnisovas, who has been the Denver Nuggets general manager since June 2017, was being hired by the Bulls to run their basketball operations.

The addition of Karnisovas came in the wake of a February report from Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times that the Bulls were looking to add a position to their front office described as a general manager "with a louder voice."

Gar Forman, who has been Chicago's general manager since 2009, is expected to move into an advisory role with the organization, per Crowley.

Polk has worked with the Pelicans organization since 2010. He began his tenure as the director of player contracts and basketball administration before being promoted to his current position in July 2012.