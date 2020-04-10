Bulls Rumors: Pelicans' JJ Polk Hired as Assistant GM Under Arturas Karnisovas

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 20: A detailed view of the Chicago Bulls logo during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on January 20, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The reshuffling of the Chicago Bulls front office continued Friday with the reported hiring of New Orleans Pelicans executive director of basketball administration JJ Polk as assistant general manager.  

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Polk will work under new Bulls president Arturas Karnisovas. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Karnisovas, who has been the Denver Nuggets general manager since June 2017, was being hired by the Bulls to run their basketball operations. 

The addition of Karnisovas came in the wake of a February report from Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times that the Bulls were looking to add a position to their front office described as a general manager "with a louder voice."

Gar Forman, who has been Chicago's general manager since 2009, is expected to move into an advisory role with the organization, per Crowley

Polk has worked with the Pelicans organization since 2010. He began his tenure as the director of player contracts and basketball administration before being promoted to his current position in July 2012. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: LaMelo Shot Described as 'Broken'

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Report: LaMelo Shot Described as 'Broken'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Draft Could Get Pushed Back

    Teams are trying to convince the league to move the draft from June 25 until 'no sooner than August 1'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Draft Could Get Pushed Back

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside NBA's New Economics 💸

    @EricPincus gets the truth about missed paychecks and player finances now and post-coronavirus pause

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside NBA's New Economics 💸

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Extends Transaction Pause

    League and NBPA agree to indefinitely suspend all transactions

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Extends Transaction Pause

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report