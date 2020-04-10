Todd Gurley Previews New No. 21 Falcons Jersey in Twitter Picture

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

So long No. 30.

New Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley revealed he will wear No. 21 for the NFC South team during the 2020 season:

Gurley is notably wearing the team's new red uniforms, which was part of Atlanta's jersey reveal on Wednesday:

Ideally, for the Falcons, new jerseys will help them put two straight 7-9 seasons in the rear-view mirror. Ideally for Gurley, a number change will help him overcome a lackluster 2019 season by his own elevated standards.

The University of Georgia product finished with a career-worst 857 rushing yards on just 3.8 yards per carry after he averaged a career-best 4.9 yards per carry in 2018. He didn't resemble the same playmaker who won the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year while making three Pro Bowls in his first four seasons.

While he will look like a different player in a Falcons uniform, they are surely hoping he is the same unstoppable runner who overwhelmed opposing defenses early in his career.