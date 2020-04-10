Yankees' Aaron Judge Deflects Derek Jeter Comparison from Damian Lillard

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hopes to be regarded in the same way as other franchise icons, including Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera.

Speaking to Damian Lillard on Instagram Live (h/t NJ.com's Brendan Kuty), Judge shied away when the Portland Trail Blazers guard noted some people view him as the new Jeter:

"He paved the way for sure. That's the thing that I've been fortunate to be with the Yankees, the legends we have coming in and out of the building during spring training, during the season, just checking in. The Jeters, the Mariano Riveras, Andy Pettitte, Ron Guidry, all those guys. Reggie Jackson. It's no joke, man. You feel that presence.

"As a player I want to be that same presence. I want to set that path for the guys coming up behind me that are in rookie ball, that are in Low-A. 'Hey, this is how we do things here. If you want to win, you want to be champions, you have to put the team first, you play hard every day and you do it for the team.'"

