Ex-Creighton Guard Davion Mintz Transfers to Kentucky; Averaged 9.7 PPG in 2018

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former Creighton guard Davion Mintz will play next season at the University of Kentucky.

Mintz announced on Twitter that he is transferring to the Wildcats after spending three seasons at Creighton:

Mintz announced on April 3 that he was transferring from the Bluejays after redshirting during the 2019-20 season due to an ankle injury.

As a graduate transfer, Mintz will be immediately eligible to play for Kentucky in the 2020-21 season. The North Carolina native was considered a solid recruit coming out of high school in 2016. He was a 3-star prospect and No. 401 prospect by 247Sports composite rankings.

After being a role player during his freshman year at Creighton, Mintz moved into the starting lineup starting with the 2017-18 season.

The 2018-19 campaign was a breakout for Mintz. He set career highs with 35 starts, 9.7 points per game and shot 34.7 percent from three-point range on 3.5 attempts per contest.

Mintz will give Wildcats head coach John Calipari a versatile combo guard to use in his rotation next season.