Iowa's Luke Garza Declares for 2020 NBA Draft, Won't Hire Agent

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Coming off the best season of his college career, Iowa star Luka Garza has declared for the 2020 NBA draft.

In an announcement on Twitter, Garza said he will go through the predraft process without hiring an agent to maintain his eligbility:

Garza received numerous honors for his performances during the 2019-20 season. The Washington D.C. native was named the Sporting News National Player of the Year, a consensus All-American selection and won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation's best center.

Despite those accolades, it's unclear how Garza's game will translate to the NBA. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman doesn't have him ranked among the top 50 draft prospects in his most recent big board.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony has Garza rated as the No. 13 center and No. 81 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Listed at 6'11" and 260 pounds by Iowa's athletic website, Garza would seem like a natural fit in the current NBA. He averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game as a junior with a 54.2 field-goal percentage and a 35.8 three-point percentage on 3.5 attempts per game.