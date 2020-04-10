Iowa's Luke Garza Declares for 2020 NBA Draft, Won't Hire Agent

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza was selected to The Associated Press All-America first team, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Coming off the best season of his college career, Iowa star Luka Garza has declared for the 2020 NBA draft.  

In an announcement on Twitter, Garza said he will go through the predraft process without hiring an agent to maintain his eligbility:

Garza received numerous honors for his performances during the 2019-20 season. The Washington D.C. native was named the Sporting News National Player of the Year, a consensus All-American selection and won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation's best center. 

Despite those accolades, it's unclear how Garza's game will translate to the NBA. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman doesn't have him ranked among the top 50 draft prospects in his most recent big board. 

ESPN's Jonathan Givony has Garza rated as the No. 13 center and No. 81 overall prospect in the 2020 class. 

Listed at 6'11" and 260 pounds by Iowa's athletic website, Garza would seem like a natural fit in the current NBA. He averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game as a junior with a 54.2 field-goal percentage and a 35.8 three-point percentage on 3.5 attempts per game. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: NBA Extends Transaction Pause

    League and NBPA agree to indefinitely suspend all transactions

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Extends Transaction Pause

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mitchell 'Reluctant' on Gobert

    Relationship between Jazz players 'doesn't appear salvageable' after Gobert's pre-diagnosis actions

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Mitchell 'Reluctant' on Gobert

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    New Blockbuster Trade Ideas 💡

    @danfavale thought up 7 trades to shake up the league

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New Blockbuster Trade Ideas 💡

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Unanswered NBA Questions 🧐

    Every team's biggest issue that still needs fixing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Unanswered NBA Questions 🧐

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report