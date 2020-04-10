Video: Watch Tua Tagovailoa's Pro Day Highlights Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passes against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game in College Station, Texas. A high-stakes tilt between LSU and Alabama could prove as pivotal in Heisman Trophy voting as it is in providing the winner an inside track to the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
Sam Craft/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa held a makeshift Pro Day on Thursday after the Crimson Tide's formal event for 2020 NFL draft prospects was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen provided video footage from the session Friday:

The hour-long session featured 55 scripted throws, 20 throws in a "dynamic drill setting" and fewer than 10 participants in keeping with social-distancing guidelines because of COVID-19, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Tagovailoa is coming off a tremendous statistical career at Alabama. He completed 69.3 percent of his throws for 7,442 yards with 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 32 appearances across three years. He added 340 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

The 22-year-old Hawaii native saw his collegiate career end prematurely after suffering hip and nose injuries along with a concussion against Mississippi State in mid-November. He'd returned one week earlier against LSU after recovering from a high-ankle sprain.

He didn't take part in physical testing or on-field drills during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in February while completing his recovery from the injuries.

Video Play Button

"I feel 100 percent," Tagovailoa told the NFL Network last week. "I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Tagovailoa as the No. 6 overall prospect and the second-best quarterback in the 2020 class behind only LSU's Joe Burrow on his latest big board.

The Miami Dolphins (No. 5 selection) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) are his most likely landing spots when the draft gets underway April 23, though it's possible another QB-needy team trades inside the top five to take the Bama standout.  

