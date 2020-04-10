Florida State OL Andrew Boselli Announces Recovery from Coronavirus

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida State offensive lineman Andrew Boselli announced Friday that he has recovered from the coronavirus on the school's official website.

Boselli wrote that he was told by his doctor that he had a "mild" case of COVID-19, which included a 103-degree fever, chills and shortness of breath.

Boselli's father, former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli, was also diagnosed with the coronavirus. He spent three days in intensive care but has since recovered.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.