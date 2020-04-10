Florida State OL Andrew Boselli Announces Recovery from Coronavirus

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, FL - DECEMBER 2: A general view of a Florida State Seminoles Helmet on the field before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on December 2, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State defeated Louisiana Monroe 42 to 10. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida State offensive lineman Andrew Boselli announced Friday that he has recovered from the coronavirus on the school's official website.

Boselli wrote that he was told by his doctor that he had a "mild" case of COVID-19, which included a 103-degree fever, chills and shortness of breath.

Boselli's father, former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli, was also diagnosed with the coronavirus. He spent three days in intensive care but has since recovered. 

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    FSU in good shape for Ocala offensive lineman

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football

    FSU in good shape for Ocala offensive lineman

    Tomahawk Nation
    via Tomahawk Nation

    Jameis Winston tells David Carr to mind his own business

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football

    Jameis Winston tells David Carr to mind his own business

    Noles247
    via Noles247

    Who will lead FSU in tackles this season?

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football

    Who will lead FSU in tackles this season?

    Noles247
    via Noles247

    2022 in-state safety JyVonte McClendon lands Florida State offer

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football

    2022 in-state safety JyVonte McClendon lands Florida State offer

    Noles247
    via Noles247