Bruce Arians Says Tom Brady Will Learn the Bucs' Offense 'In Like 2 Days'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians isn't too worried about quarterback Tom Brady learning the offense even if offseason activities and training camps are canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's going to know the offense in like two days," Arians said of the six-time Super Bowl champion during a conversation with Fox Sports' Jay Glazer:

Arians also said Brady was excited to learn the new system and revealed he will adapt his coaching to what the quarterback wants to run.

The future Hall of Famer has been with the New England Patriots his entire career since the team selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He has known just one head coach—the legendary Bill Belichick—and now has this unusual offseason to learn a completely new system for the first time in two decades.

Still, there is very little the 42-year-old hasn't conquered when it comes to his football prowess.

In addition to the six rings, Brady has three league MVPs, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections. He is arguably the greatest player in NFL history and, from what Arians said, motivated to play well in what could be the final chapter of his career.

Once he learns that new offense in Tampa Bay, he will have a dynamic one-two punch to throw to in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Both receivers went over 1,100 yards through the air in 2019 with Jameis Winston leading the offense and now have an all-time great in Brady teaming up with a notable offensive mind in Arians. Whether it takes two days or two months for the quarterback to learn the offense, Tampa Bay figures to be much closer to legitimate contention in the NFC with No. 12 under center.