Yankees' Aaron Judge, Rays' Blake Snell Make $5K Charity Bet on 2020 Wins Totals

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell will be competing for more than just an American League East crown during the 2020 season.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Judge and Snell agreed to a $5,000 bet on which team will win more games during the upcoming campaign. Rather than paying each other, the loser will donate the money to the winner's favorite charity.

It's quite a risky bet from Snell's perspective.

The last time the Rays won more games than the Yankees was the 2013 campaign when Tampa Bay made the playoffs as a wild-card team and New York finished in third place in the division.

Both were among the best teams in baseball last year, although the Bronx Bombers finished seven games ahead of the Rays with an impressive 103-59 record. Only the 107-win Houston Astros finished with more victories in the American League.

The Rays still made the playoffs and feature many of the same talented pieces who impressed last year.

If they can take the next step, Snell's favorite charity will receive $5,000.