Lionel Messi Calls Out 'Fake News' Report Linking Barcelona Star to Inter Milan

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 07: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona prepares to kick a free kick during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on March 07, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona star Lionel Messi refuted speculation he's considering a move to Inter Milan.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano shared Messi's Instagram post ruling out the possible transfer:

While Messi has spent his entire senior career at Barcelona, his future with the club has been a storyline throughout the season.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner got into a war of words with sporting director Eric Abidal after the former Barca defender attempted to shift the blame to the players for the sacking of manager Ernesto Valverde.

The Guardian's Sid Lowe noted Messi's contract includes an option that allows him to leave for free this summer. Lowe added that "there is a growing feeling his final years are being wasted" in reference to Messi, who turns 33 in June, and that the Argentinian star may share the opinion.

Barcelona are the two-time reigning La Liga champions, but they threw away a 4-1 first-leg lead in the 2018 Champions League quarter-finals and then watched a 3-0 first-leg lead evaporate the following year in the semi-finals.

The turmoil at Camp Nou isn't limited to Messi's status. ESPN FC's Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden reported club president Josep Maria Bartomeu was attempting to ouster four members from the board: "One source compared life behind the scenes at Camp Nou to hit television drama Game of Thrones, explaining that everyone is vying to position themselves ahead of next summer's presidential elections."

Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas reported in February that Messi intends to see out the full duration of his current deal, which runs through 2021.

