MLB The Show Players League Revealed, $175K to Be Donated to Boys & Girls Clubs

Juan Soto helped lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series championship in 2019. Now he will try to win a virtual title as he helps raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Canada.

Major League Baseball, the league's players association and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the creation of the MLB The Show Players League in a press release, which will feature 30 players—one for each team—competing against one another online to generate awareness and money while the league is on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boys & Girls Clubs will receive $175,000 from the venture, with $5,000 going to a local affiliate for each player and an additional $25,000 going to the local affiliate of the champion.

Play begins Friday at 9 p.m. ET with Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Amir Garrett and the Cincinnati Reds at 9 p.m. ET. Games will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube.

Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, discussed the partnership in the announcement:

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America is proud to partner with Major League Baseball, the Players and Sony Interactive Entertainment on this great program. Their contributions will help support our efforts in communities around the country to provide critical meals, support for first responders’ children and virtual learning to kids, families and communities. For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs have navigated times of tragedy and crisis to provide safe places for kids and teens. Today, amid the current crisis, we are committed more than ever to ensure Club staff, members, families, and communities have the resources and support they need."

Players will face each team one time in a three-inning game in a round-robin format in April. After each player participates in 29 regular-season games, the top eight will face off in a postseason until a World Series champion is crowned.

Soto headlines the list of the following 30 players:

Arizona Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier

Atlanta Braves: Luke Jackson

Baltimore Orioles: Dwight Smith Jr.

Boston Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez

Chicago Cubs: Ian Happ

Chicago White Sox: Lucas Giolito

Cincinnati Reds: Amir Garrett

Cleveland Indians: Carlos Santana

Colorado Rockies: David Dahl

Detroit Tigers: Niko Goodrum

Houston Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.

Kansas City Royals: Brett Phillips

Los Angeles Angels: Ty Buttrey

Los Angeles Dodgers: Gavin Lux

Miami Marlins: Ryne Stanek

Milwaukee Brewers: Josh Hader

Minnesota Twins: Trevor May

New York Mets: Jeff McNeil

New York Yankees: Tommy Kahnle

Oakland Athletics: Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies: Rhys Hoskins

Pittsburgh Pirates: Cole Tucker

San Diego Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Francisco Giants: Hunter Pence

Seattle Mariners: Carl Edwards Jr.

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter

Tampa Bay Rays: Blake Snell

Texas Rangers: Joey Gallo

Toronto Blue Jays: Bo Bichette

Washington Nationals: Juan Soto

This comes after the NBA also raised money through an esports competition while its season is suspended.

The NBA helped create the NBA2K Players Tournament with 16 players, including Kevin Durant, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell, competing to raise $100,000 for the coronavirus relief efforts.

Baseball is doing its part as well, and fans of every team across the league will have a representative to support, with money going to a worthy cause.