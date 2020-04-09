Devin Booker Beats Rui Hachimura, Advances to NBA 2K20 Tournament Semifinals

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 10, 2020

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dribbles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 127-117. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is the first semifinalist in the NBA2K Players Tournament after beating Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura 71-55 on Thursday.  

Booker used the Dallas Mavericks against Hachimura's Los Angeles Clippers.

Hachimura was in control early and took a 26-18 lead in the second quarter after a Lou Williams three:

However, Booker closed the deficit to 26-24 thanks to former Kentucky teammate Willie Cauley-Stein, who got a block on one end before finishing with the dunk on the other:

The Suns guard kept the momentum going in the third with back-to-back threes from Luka Doncic:

Booker's Mavs then cruised in the fourth en route to the win.

Booker defeated Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. 85-75 in his first-round matchup. Hachimura snuck by Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell 74-71 in Round 1.

The Phoenix All-Star will now face Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. or Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell on Saturday.

ESPN will televise both semifinals matchups, with the first one starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Video Play Button

The Players Tournament victor will see $100,000 in his name go to a COVID-19 relief charity.

