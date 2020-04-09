Bucs GM: 'No Idea' If Rob Gronkowski Would Return to NFL After WWE WrestleMania

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

While there has been speculation that Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement and join Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, general manager Jason Licht doesn't appear privy to any conversations.

"Well he's doing a pretty good job in Wrestlemania right now. I have no idea if he'd want to play," Licht told Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Gronkowski signed with WWE last month and is the promotion's current 24/7 champion after winning the belt at WrestleMania 36. It's unclear what his deal with the company calls for; Gronkowski was billed as the "host" of the Performance Center-based Mania.

The Patriots retain Gronkowski's rights, so they would have to trade or release him if he were to unretire.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

