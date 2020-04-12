Ranking Tiger Woods' 7 Greatest Moments at the Masters

0 of 7

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Tiger Woods will remain the defending Masters champion for a little longer.

While the 2020 tournament is delayed to November, the middle of April brings the one-year anniversary of Tiger's return to glory. In 2019, Woods slipped on his fifth career green jacket—and set a Masters record with a 14-year gap between wins.

Since his Masters debut in 1995, Tiger has both celebrated the highs of victories and endured a near-decade of fallout from personal issues, injuries and shaky performance.

While the negatives are an important part of his story, Woods' best moments at Augusta National deserve a replay.