Kentucky Transfer Johnny Juzang Commits to UCLA; Averaged 2.9 PPG Last Year

Johnny Juzang is transferring to UCLA after spending the 2019-20 season at Kentucky.

"It's a crazy time in the world right now, and with this current pandemic, I think being close to home, and close to family and friends is so important," Juzang wrote. "I'm also very happy to be home with family and friends for support and well-being reasons. I'm sending prayers to everyone affected by this situation."

The Studio City, California, native added that playing for the Bruins is a longstanding dream of his, and he plans to apply for immediate eligibility.

Juzang was the No. 9 small forward and No. 33 player in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He played only a minor role for the Wildcats as a freshman though. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game.

What UCLA's 2020 recruiting class lacks in depth, it makes up for with talent.

Daishen Nix, the No. 1 point guard, already signed his letter of intent, and Jaylen Clark, the No. 21 shooting guard, has committed to the school. Should Juzang be successful in his pursuit of a transfer waiver, head coach Mick Cronin will have the pieces necessary for an NCAA tournament run.

Leading scorer Chris Smith declared for the 2020 draft, but most of UCLA's key players from 2019-20 will otherwise return. Ten of the 15 players on the roster were freshmen or sophomores.

Cronin inherited a difficult job and was the chosen candidate in a coaching search that didn't exactly go according to plan. However, he's doing well in laying the groundwork to make UCLA nationally relevant again.