Harvard Graduate Transfer Bryce Aiken Commits to Seton Hall; Averaged 16.7 PPG

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Former Harvard guard Bryce Aiken announced Thursday he will play for Seton Hall next season as a graduate transfer:

Aiken is from nearby Elizabeth, New Jersey and was considered the No. 3 player in the state out of high school, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The 6'0" player averaged 16.7 points per game this past season with the Crimson but a foot injury limited him to just seven games. The injury gives him the ability to play games in a fifth collegiate season after entering school in 2016.

Staying on the court has been a problem for Aiken throughout his career, dealing with knee problems the previous two seasons. It's limited him to just 39 total games over the past three campaigns.

He's been a difference-maker when healthy, however, averaging at least 14 points per game in each of his four years in school. He was at his best in 2018-19 when he averaged 22.2 points per game, which would have tied for the best in the Ivy League if he played enough games to qualify.

The guard also knocked down 39.8 percent of his three-point looks that year and is a 34.7 career shooter from the outside.

This made him a hot commodity on the transfer market, especially considering he will be eligible to play next season. He eventually chose Seton Hall over Maryland, Michigan and Iowa State.

"[I] was going back and forth between Maryland and Seton Hall, I really love Maryland. But ultimately my heart just chose to stay home," Aiken told Adam Zagoria of NJ.com. "I followed my heart this time around and I knew where I wanted to be for my final year and it was important for me to be home and be able to share this experience with my friends and my family, along with the state of New Jersey."

Seton Hall is coming off a big 2019-20 season with a 21-9 overall record while earning a share of the Big East regular-season title with a 13-5 conference record.

Aiken can help replace seniors Myles Powell and Quincy McKnight as the squad tries to remain a top contender next season.