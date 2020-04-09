Ravens GM: Team Could Take Immediate Impact WR in 5th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Many have noted the impressive depth of wide receivers available in the 2020 NFL draft. Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta went so far as to say the fifth round could be fertile ground at the position.

"I think it's just the amount of really good players in the draft at that position," he said, per Ravens beat writer Ryan Mink. "We think this year that there's a really good chance to get a guy that can probably be a starter for you in the fifth round of the draft."

The Ravens used a first-round pick on Marquise Brown in 2019, but they might target another pass-catcher in this year's draft. Tight end Mark Andrews finished as the leading receiver last year, and Brown was the only other player with at least 400 receiving yards.

Although Lamar Jackson spearheaded a dynamic rushing attack, providing him with another weapon in the passing game would make sense. And this would be a great year to target a receiver given the wealth of available options.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked nine WRs among his top 50 overall players in his most recent big board. He also gave 13 wideouts a grade of 80 or above out of 100. No other position group had more than nine players hit the 80-grade threshold.

Miller projected the Ravens to select UCF receiver Gabriel Davis in the third round. Davis took a big leap in his junior year, catching 72 passes for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Ravens have seven picks (No. 55, 60, 92, 106, 129, 134 and 158) between the second and fifth rounds, giving them ample opportunity to add a starting-caliber wideout.