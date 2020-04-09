Video: LSU Safety Grant Delpit Runs 4.39 40 at Pro Day Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

LSU safety Grant Delpit ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds Wednesday during a makeshift pro day event in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided video of the run:

Delpit skipped the physical testing and on-field drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in February while completing his recovery from an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old New Orleans native held a press conference and expressed concern about the coverage he'd received leading up to the draft.

"I get a lot of hate and slander from the media and the experts," Delpit said. "I just think that's going to make the glory so much better in the end. They say tackling, that's definitely a thing I can improve on from last year. Got it fixed toward the end of the season. It's all about the approach and not trying to do too much. Just get them on the ground. It's part of football. I know I can do it. I've been doing it my whole life."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the No. 36 overall prospect, the third-best safety and the most versatile safety in the 2020 class on his latest big board.

Delpit used the workout Wednesday as a final push to bolster his draft stock after LSU's pro day, which was scheduled for last Friday, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The safety, who recorded 65 total tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks across 14 games in 2019, has a reasonable chance to get selected during the latter stages of the first round.