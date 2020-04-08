Todd Gurley 'Really Good Fit' in Falcons Offense, HC Dan Quinn Says

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

It hardly took 24 hours for running back Todd Gurley to find a new home after the Los Angeles Rams cut him in mid-March.

In many ways, he can thank his former coach, Sean McVay, for that. As the Atlanta Falcons were looking to upgrade their offense, Gurley immediately jumped out as someone worth targeting specifically because of the success he had in McVay's offense early on. It's a scheme Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is already using and made offering a one-year, $6 million deal to Gurley a near no-brainer.

"We thought in this system, the way we want to attack, he would certainly be somebody who fit," Quinn said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday. "We felt like, man, we were fortunate that he would have a shot to get down here."

