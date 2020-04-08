Falcons Legend Deion Sanders: 'I Absolutely Love' Atlanta's New Uniforms

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback/returner Deion Sanders, who played for the Atlanta Falcons from 1989 to 1993, told Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network that he "absolutely loves" his old team's new uniforms.

The Falcons dropped images and video of their new look Wednesday:

The uniforms have received mixed reviews, with the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers notably offering their take:

On the flip side, Will Brinson of CBS Sports offered a mostly positive outlook:

The Falcons have featured a few different uniform sets since the team's 1966 NFL debut, with their most recent wholesale change occurring early on in the Michael Vick era prior to the 2003 season.

Sanders saw the Falcons also go through a uniform change in 1990, when the team ditched its old-school red uniforms and helmets in favor of a nearly all-black look for the remainder of the decade.