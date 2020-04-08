Falcons Legend Deion Sanders: 'I Absolutely Love' Atlanta's New Uniforms

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 9, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deion Sanders of the NLF 100 All-Time Team is honored on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback/returner Deion Sanders, who played for the Atlanta Falcons from 1989 to 1993, told Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network that he "absolutely loves" his old team's new uniforms.

The Falcons dropped images and video of their new look Wednesday:

The uniforms have received mixed reviews, with the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers notably offering their take:

On the flip side, Will Brinson of CBS Sports offered a mostly positive outlook:

The Falcons have featured a few different uniform sets since the team's 1966 NFL debut, with their most recent wholesale change occurring early on in the Michael Vick era prior to the 2003 season.

Sanders saw the Falcons also go through a uniform change in 1990, when the team ditched its old-school red uniforms and helmets in favor of a nearly all-black look for the remainder of the decade.

Video Play Button

Related

    Todd Gurley Tweets at Rams: 'Send Me Money ASAP' 😳

    TGII tells former team to send his $7.5M in bonuses after being released and signing with Falcons

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Todd Gurley Tweets at Rams: 'Send Me Money ASAP' 😳

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: Pats-Chiefs GOAT Madden Sim 🕹

    Brady and Mahomes battle in the Elite Eight of our Madden tourney 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Live: Pats-Chiefs GOAT Madden Sim 🕹

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    NFL Draft COVID-19 Fundraiser

    League announces 'Draft-A-Thon' that will serve as three-day fundraiser to raise money for coronavirus relief

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Draft COVID-19 Fundraiser

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Overlooked Player at Every Position

    B/R tells you the best fit for every player you shouldn't be sleeping on

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Most Overlooked Player at Every Position

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report