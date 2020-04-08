Kentucky's John Calipari Launches 'Coffee with Cal' Facebook Show Amid COVID-19

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 8, 2020

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts instructions to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
BILL FEIG/Associated Press

John Calipari has extra time on his hands because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the University of Kentucky men's basketball head coach will be spending at least some of it on Facebook. 

Calipari announced a 20-week Facebook series titled Coffee with Cal to raise money for No Kid Hungry and other initiatives which provide food for children who normally depend on school meals:

The first episode is scheduled for April 13 at 10 a.m. EST and will feature Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban as Calipari's guest.

The 2019-20 college basketball season was abruptly ended on March 12 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVI-19. Calipari's eighth-ranked Wildcats were the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament with a 25-6 record when the remainder of the event and the NCAA tournament were canceled.

