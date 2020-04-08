Kentucky's John Calipari Launches 'Coffee with Cal' Facebook Show Amid COVID-19

BILL FEIG/Associated Press

John Calipari has extra time on his hands because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the University of Kentucky men's basketball head coach will be spending at least some of it on Facebook.

Calipari announced a 20-week Facebook series titled Coffee with Cal to raise money for No Kid Hungry and other initiatives which provide food for children who normally depend on school meals:

The first episode is scheduled for April 13 at 10 a.m. EST and will feature Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban as Calipari's guest.

The 2019-20 college basketball season was abruptly ended on March 12 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVI-19. Calipari's eighth-ranked Wildcats were the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament with a 25-6 record when the remainder of the event and the NCAA tournament were canceled.