Video: Enes Kanter Shades Knicks, Talks Winning WWE's 24/7 Title at MSG

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Enes Kanter spent a season and a half catching lobs for the New York Knicks.

Now he's lobbing some shade in his former team's direction.

Kanter did a chat with ClutchPoints on Tuesday and dug at the Knicks when discussing winning WWE's 24/7 championship at Madison Square Garden last year. 

"I never thought I am going to win a championship before the Knicks at Madison Square Garden—that's pretty interesting," Kanter said.

If we want to get technical, the Knicks have won championships since Madison Square Garden opened. Just none since 1970.

That said, Kanter was born in 1992. His shade more than resonates and is a dig that will be acknowledged by even the most hardened Knicks fan, all of whom know too well about the franchise's struggles to remain relevant.

