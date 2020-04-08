Kansas' Bill Self Says Devon Dotson Could've Been 'The Best PG to Play Here'

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas head coach Bill Self provided high praise for Devon Dotson, even if the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA men's tournament put a damper on the guard's chance to secure his legacy at Kansas.

"Devon, to me, could have been the best point guard to play here that I've had, but it's hard to judge that when you win one NCAA tournament game as a freshman and then you don’t get the chance to play it as a sophomore," Self said, per CJ Moore of The Athletic. "If that's the end of your career, it's obviously incomplete."

Dotson has yet to announce whether he will enter the 2020 NBA draft, but a big tournament could've put him in line with the top Jayhawks in history. On March 13, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed him as the No. 37 overall prospect in this year's class.

"... I really think the table was set for him to go down as one of the all-time greats here and possibly the best guard ever I coached here," Self said.

Dotson had a solid freshman year, averaging 12.3 points per game, but he took the next step as a sophomore in 2019-20, recording 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

He was the go-to option for a team that finished No. 1 in the Associated Press poll after a 16-game winning streak.

Adding an NCAA title would have given Dotson an impressive resume in just two years, although there is a lot of competition to be the best point guard in the Self era (since 2003).

Mario Chalmers and Sherron Collins helped claim a national championship for the Jayhawks, while Frank Mason won the Wooden Award in 2017. Devonte' Graham, Aaron Miles and Tyshawn Taylor also had impressive careers at Kansas.

Although the lack of opportunity could limit Dotson's legacy, Self added: "I think that Devon Dotson had the best year of any point guard that we've ever had at his age. Nobody's had a better sophomore season than what Devon's had."