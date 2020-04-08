Report: NBA's Televised HORSE Competition Features Chris Paul, Trae Young, More

Trae Young and Chris Paul
The proposed competition of HORSE among NBA players is taking shape with Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine among those expected to participate, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

WNBA players and recent NBA alumni could also enter the competition, which will air on ESPN.

Wojnarowski first reported plans for the players to take part in HORSE at home gyms in isolation during the league's current suspension due to the coronavirus.

   

