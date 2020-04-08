Ex-Duke Guard Alex O'Connell Transfers to Creighton; Averaged 5.2 PPG Last Year

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

Duke guard Alex O'Connell (15) and Notre Dame guard Nikola Djogo chase the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Former Duke guard Alex O'Connell announced his intention to transfer to Creighton for his senior season in a tweet Wednesday.

O'Connell averaged 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in 2019-20, posting the worst shooting splits of his career as he struggled to make an impact. A 4-star recruit as part of the 2017 class, O'Connell made 14 starts in three seasons with the Blue Devils and appeared in 101 games.

He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

