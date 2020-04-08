Video: Rex Ryan Compares Tua Tagovailoa to Drew Brees Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) passes against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/Associated Press

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan heaped praise on 2020 NFL draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up! on Wednesday.

As seen in the following video, he compared Tagovailoa to New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees:

While LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is widely considered the top signal-caller in the draft and the likely selection of the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 overall, Tua figures to battle with Oregon's Justin Herbert to be the second quarterback off the board.    

             

