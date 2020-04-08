Video: Mets Broadcaster Gary Cohen Shades Astros in MLB: The Show Simulation

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen took a shot at the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal during a broadcast of an MLB The Show 20 video game matchup between the teams Tuesday night.

"You can hear very little from the crowd tonight," Cohen said on the SNY telecast. "It almost feels like you're playing in a library, which would mean that any sound that might be emanating from the dugout, say the sound of a trash can being banged, would be quite formidable."

Here's a look at the full clip:

MLB announced in January the Astros were fined $5 million, the maximum allowed in the league's constitution, and would forfeit its first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB drafts. General manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were suspended one year and then fired by the club.

No players were punished for their role in the scandal, which included Houston's title-winning 2017 campaign, and former outfielder Carlos Beltran was the only one mentioned by name in the report.

The 2020 season is indefinitely delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. MLB issued a statement Tuesday saying it's "actively considering numerous contingency plans" for a resumption of play, but downplayed reports about the advanced nature of any discussions, saying there's no "detailed plan."

In turn, MLB teams and their broadcast partners have developed different ways to fill the television void, which has included showing old games and video game simulations.