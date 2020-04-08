Tom Brady's Merchandise Sales Spiked 3,000% After Buccaneers Jersey Release

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled revamped jerseys for the 2020 NFL season Tuesday, and it led to a massive increase in merchandise sales for new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided the full list of details from apparel website Fanatics on Wednesday, including a 3,000 percent jump in Brady memorabilia:

Although Tampa's jersey changes didn't represent a massive overhaul, with the team's main red, pewter and black colors remaining, the sleek designs drew mostly strong reviews from fans.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in March after winning six Super Bowls across two decades in New England.

The 42-year-old University of Michigan product appeared on Wednesday's Howard Stern Show and discussed his decision to leave the Pats for the Bucs, per Michael Giardi of the NFL Network.

"I never cared about legacies," Brady said. "I could give a s--t...that's not me, that's not my personality. Why did I choose a different place? Because it was just time."

His arrival has pushed Tampa Bay into the title conversation, as he'll lead a potent offense with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard as pass-catching weapons.