Tom Brady Says He Used Marijuana, Drank in HS During Howard Stern Interview

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Newly signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his childhood during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday morning.

Brady said he smoked marijuana and drank alcohol during high school, but he revealed he never did so in excess (h/t TampaBay.com's Rick Stroud): "In the end what kept me from smoking a lot of weed and obviously, in high school, you try that and you go to parties and drink. But what kept me from doing that was I always thought I would be letting my dad down."

Brady added: "If I woke up the next morning with a hangover, I would always feel guilty about it."

Prior to becoming arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady starred at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. He later played his college football at the University of Michigan and was then selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

The rest is history, as Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. Brady was also named to the Pro Bowl 14 times, and he ranks second in NFL history in both passing yardage and passing touchdowns.

Despite all the success Brady enjoyed in New England, he decided to leave and sign with the Bucs this offseason.

While the Buccaneers went just 7-9 last season and haven't reached the playoffs since 2007, Brady is seemingly entering a more advantageous situation in Tampa than he would have had in New England had he decided to stay.

Brady will be led by a quarterback-friendly head coach in Bruce Arians, and his array of weapons is impressive with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight end O.J. Howard and running back Ronald Jones II leading the way.