NBA Draft 2020 Prospects: LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin, Top Immediate Impact Players

There's no stopping the NBA.

Even with the season having been shuttered until further notice, commissioner Adam Silver still finds ways to engage the league's fans.

Players are currently participating in the NBA 2K Players Tournament and there's talk of collaborating with ESPN to televise a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, players would shoot their creative shots in isolation, likely in their respective home gyms, and then match shots against competitors.

Those innovative ideas notwithstanding, there's still the upcoming draft for teams to focus on.

There's an exciting crop of pro prospects in the 2020 draft class and here's a look at the most NBA-ready players on the board.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

4. Atlanta Hawks: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

6. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

13. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

14. New Orleans Pelicans: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C, Olympiacos

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

18. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

19. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

20. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Top Immediate Impact Players

LaMelo Ball

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

It goes without saying that LeMelo Ball already brings a ton of star power to the table.

But what about his impact?

At 6'7", Ball will have a positional size advantage over opposing teams' point guards.

He can make almost every pass imaginable and his creativity off the dribble is impressive.

While playing in the NBL for the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League, he averaged 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

The only knocks that may keep him from going No. 1 overall is his perimeter shooting and defense.

Scouts wonder if Ball can be effective in the half court with his unorthodox shooting form and opine that his lack of effort on defense can be a liability.

But with the way Ball's older brother, Lonzo, was able to adjust his shooting form, scouts are more willing to overlook little brother's form.

Overall, though, the NBL's Rookie of the Year has tremendous upside as a player and won't be rattled while stepping on the big stage.

Look for this Ball to shine bright for whatever team takes him off the board.

Obi Toppin

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Obi Toppin is the perfect combination of size, athleticism and skill.

The 6'9", 200-pound wingman is more than just explosive, he's a model of consistency, too.

While averaging 20 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, Toppin led Dayton to an impressive 29-2 record.

The 2020 John R. Wooden Award winner put on a show for the Flyers this season, with an array of highlight-reel dunks and big-time play.

Toppin also brings a mature slate of offensive skills that will immediately translate to the NBA.

While in Dayton, he connected on 70 percent of his shots and 39 percent from behind the three-point line.

He can create his own shot and his athleticism will erase any rookie mistakes early on while he develops.

Look for Toppin to continue his award tour and easily compete for the 2021 Rookie of the Year Award.

Anthony Edwards

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Anthony Edwards has the most NBA-ready game in the 2020 draft class, which is why he's a surefire threat to be selected No. 1 overall.

The SEC Freshman of the Year already has a grown man body and can take over a game.

At Georgia, he averaged 19.1, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game and showed that he has the offensive arsenal to be one half of a backcourt that could contend for best in the league.

He has the ability to see everything on the court and could be a great two-way player in the vein of Kawhi Leonard.

At 6'5", 225 pounds, he's strong, athletic and not afraid of the big moment.

Simply put, Edwards is a potential perennial All Star and any team that picks him won't have to wait a few years to see his potential.

Edwards will make an impact right away and is likely the front runner for Rookie of the Year next season.

