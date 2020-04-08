LaMelo Ball Rumors: Analyzing Prospect's Draft Stock Amid Warriors Reports

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball probably isn't going to be a member of the Golden State Warriors.

That statement, on face value alone, make sense. After all, the Warriors have one of the best point guards in NBA history, sharpshooter Stephen Curry. Adding a rookie backup who needs minutes to develop doesn't make much sense, with the Warriors set to compete next season once Klay Thompson returns from injury.

But just in case you had your doubts, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Friday that the Dubs weren't targeting Ball:

"According to multiple league sources the Chronicle contacted in the past few days, the Warriors—contrary to what mock drafts might suggest—aren't believed to be high on two of the three players being mentioned as possibilities at the No. 1 pick: Former Memphis center James Wiseman and point guard LaMelo Ball, who last played for the Illawarra Hawks of Australia's National Basketball League. As one source put it, 'I think they'd only take one of those two if they were trading down in the draft and taking them for another team.'"

Trading down would make sense for a Warriors team built around a veteran core of Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Trading the pick in a package for an established star would make even more sense.

But the Dubs have the worst record in the NBA, so they're going to be in the conversation for the top overall pick. And Ball is going to be in consideration for the top overall pick as well, whether another team lands it or the Warriors trade it.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie had Ball No. 1 overall on his latest big board. Jeremy Woo of SI.com had him off the board at No. 5 overall in his latest mock draft, though he added that "most around the league seem to agree that Ball won't fall out of the top five, but that his situation is particularly fit-dependent."

And B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had Ball off the board at No. 3 in his latest mock, noting that his "signature strength early will be playmaking, but there is still plenty of scoring upside to unlock from his creativity, floater game, finishing package and confident three-point shot-making."

So, when looking at where Ball could end up, you're looking at teams that could land in the top five of this year's draft. And he could easily be the top player off the board, depending on who lands that selection.

We've eliminated the Warriors as a landing spot. The Cleveland Cavaliers don't make much sense with Darius Garland and Collin Sexton in tow. Minnesota is a possibility, though D'Angelo Russell is better suited to running the point than playing off the ball. The Atlanta Hawks are out, with Trae Young their point guard of the future.

The Detroit Pistons, on the other hand, would make a ton of sense for a player like Ball. They desperately need a point guard of the future. Ditto for the New York Knicks, who even experimented with RJ Barrett as the primary ball-handler, a failed endeavor. Go down the lottery standings a bit further and the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns would be logical destinations.

If any of those teams crack the top five, Ball will be scooped up fast. If they don't, they may find themselves needing to trade up to land him. The Warriors, at least, would likely field those calls.