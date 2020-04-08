2020 NFL Draft: Latest Expert Mocks for Top Impact Players of 1st Round

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Mock drafting sometimes feels like the ultimate exercise for an armchair quarterback.

But industry experts are labeled as such for a reason. Sure, they're making educated guesses like the rest of us, but those guesses have been much more educated through conversations with evaluators and decision-makers, plus countless hours of film study.

They might not be able to nail every pick in a draft, but they have as good of a gauge as anyone on not only the prospect class, but also the NFL's feelings about it.

So, after taking our own shot with a trade-free mock first round, we'll see what the experts have had to say about impact prospects in the first round.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

28. Baltimore Ravens: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

29. Tennessee Titans: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Latest Expert Mock Predictions for Impact Players



Dolphins Passing on Tua Tagovailoa?



If you felt the Dolphins were "Tanking for Tua," you might think they royally screwed things up by actually winning five games. But with durability questions swirling around him, Miami might still be in position to land him without needing to trade up.

That's assuming, of course, Tagovailoa is the prospect the Dolphins are after. But the closer this draft gets, the more whispers are emerging that they aren't as high on him as everyone thinks.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has the Dolphins taking Justin Herbert at No. 5, even with Tagovailoa still on the board. The analyst even noted he has Tagovailoa as the higher-rated prospect but still thinks "there's a legitimate chance" Miami grabs Herbert over Tagovailoa.

Jeremiah's mock comes on the heels of a report from B/R's Matt Miller that noted "the Dolphins aren't convinced Tua is the best option" and could be targeting Herbert. Miller added the situation "is fluid," but consensus around the league "is that Herbert has the most fans in the Dolphins' draft room."

Giants Thinking Defense at No. 4?

New York has handed the keys to its rebuild over to 22-year-old quarterback Daniel Jones, who was the sixth overall pick in last year's talent grab. There's surely some interest in protecting that investment by addressing a glaring need at offensive tackle with the fourth overall pick.

But NFL.com's Charles Davis seems to take the team in the best-player-available direction with Isaiah Simmons, who's as versatile as any defender in this draft and could scratch itches at both linebacker and in the secondary. That's the same way Miller sees it, while noting the Giants "love" Simmons.

However, Miller also reported about "a quiet buzz building for Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs." He was a standout at the combine. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein likened Wirfs to fellow former Hawkeye Bryan Bulaga, who secured a three-year, $30 million deal from the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.

The good news is the Giants probably can't get this wrong. Simmons and Wirfs are both top-shelf prospects and need-fillers, so selecting either one should pay dividends.

Jeudy Won't Be First Alabama WR Taken?

This wide receiver class is loaded throughout the draft, and it starts at the top. Three different pass-catching prospects are typically mocked within (or at least close to) the top half of the opening round.

While the other can differ, Jerry Jeudy is often the first one selected with CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III close behind. But the way Miller sees it, Ruggs has the wheels to race his way atop the position group.

In his most recent mock, Miller sends Ruggs to the Raiders at No. 12, Jeudy to the 49ers at No. 13 and Lamb to the Broncos at No. 15. As Miller wrote, there's more to Ruggs than just his blistering speed:

"Ruggs gets classified as a speed receiver—and he is with that 4.27 40-yard-dash time—but he's also a polished route-runner and an all-around threat. Get him the football, and beautiful things happen. And maybe you're surprised he's the first receiver off the board, but you shouldn't be. NFL teams covet speed over polish."

Jeudy still goes first in the above mock draft, but Ruggs' burst and ability to add more to an offense than just a track-star speed will give executives plenty to ponder over the next two weeks.