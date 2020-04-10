Pros and Cons of MLB Replacing Extra Innings with a Home Run Derby

0 of 7

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner recently suggested to Access SportsNet: Dodgers that Major League Baseball should consider ending this season's games with a home run derby instead of an indefinite number of extra innings.

"Instead of playing 17 innings, you get one extra inning," Turner said. "You play the 10th inning, and [if] no one scores, then you go to a home run derby. You take each team's three best hitters and you give them all five outs, and see who hits the most homers."

Turner seems to be proposing it just for the 2020 season as a means of getting more games into a shorter schedule without drastically increasing fatigue-related injuries.

But what if it was proposed as a full-time solution?

The actual format could certainly be tweaked. Maybe it's five outs for just one hitter, or perhaps they go straight into the derby after the ninth inning. But rather than getting hung up on those minor details, we've come up with a "seven-game series" of pros and cons in regard to the general idea of replacing (some) extra innings with a mini home run derby.

