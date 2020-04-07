Emmanuel Sanders Says He Ignored Free-Agency Suitors After Saints Phone Call

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders didn't need to hear from any other teams after speaking with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The veteran wide receiver told NFL.com's James Palmer that he "literally stopped answering his phone when other suitors called" after hanging up with Payton.

"I'm excited to be there in a pass-happy offense," Sanders added. "That means everything. These are the types of offenses where you really can showcase your talent. I've waited almost four years, ever since 2014 with Peyton (Manning), to be back in a pass-happy offense."

The 33-year-old signed a two-year contract worth $16 million with the Saints last month.

