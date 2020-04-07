Emmanuel Sanders Says He Ignored Free-Agency Suitors After Saints Phone Call

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 7, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 2: Emmanuel Sanders #17 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sideline before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders didn't need to hear from any other teams after speaking with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The veteran wide receiver told NFL.com's James Palmer that he "literally stopped answering his phone when other suitors called" after hanging up with Payton.

"I'm excited to be there in a pass-happy offense," Sanders added. "That means everything. These are the types of offenses where you really can showcase your talent. I've waited almost four years, ever since 2014 with Peyton (Manning), to be back in a pass-happy offense."

The 33-year-old signed a two-year contract worth $16 million with the Saints last month.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

