Christian Yelich: 'Probably 50-50' MLB Season Gets Canceled Due to Coronavirus

ESPN's Jeff Passan broke news on Monday that Major League Baseball is considering starting its currently suspended season in Arizona without fans as early as May. Players, coaches and other support staff would be stationed in hotels in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The next question is how those taking part would feel about that, and 2018 National League MVP and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich gave his take to the WEEI Radio's Ordway, Merloni & Fauria show on Tuesday while also providing his odds for whether baseball is played at all in 2020:

"I saw [the plan Passan broke] last night, I think late last night was the first time I'd actually heard of that plan. I think a lot of guys have been talking about it today, obviously. I think there are a lot of challenges to that plan. I don't think that is the plan that they are for sure going with. I could be wrong. I would have to look into it a little more, but it would definitely be challenging.

"Now, maybe that is something that we have to do just because of the times that we're in, and if that is our only option to play then maybe it is our only option to play. I think there's definitely a lot of hurdles and challenges that need to be talked through."

The logistics could be significant enough whereas the proposed Arizona plan never comes to fruition. As to whether baseball will be played at all, Yelich said the following: "There's a very real chance that we don't play as much as there is that we do play. I would say it is probably 50/50."

He did make clear, however, that this guess was not based on any inside scoop about a start date.

"Nobody really knows a start date or when that would even be a possibly, so that is the most challenging thing. It is hard to plan for when when we're going to start when we don't know when we are going to start and that impacts the schedule. There's a lot of options and all this depends on when we're able to start and really if we're able to start.

"From the players point of view, we all want to play, obviously. But, we want to make sure it is safe and that it's the right time to do it."

MLB announced on March 12 that spring training games were canceled and the start of the season would be delayed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

