Nike to Manufacture Protective Face Shields During Coronavirus Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

Sun shines down on a large Nike Swoosh at the Niketown store in downtown Portland, Ore., Tuesday, June 26, 2007. Nike Inc. is expected to release fiscal fourth-quarter financial results after markets close today.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Don Ryan/Associated Press

Nike announced plans to produce personal protective equipment Tuesday, including full-face shields and powered, air-purifying respirator lenses to aid in protection against the coronavirus.

The company will be working with Oregon Health & Science University, with OHSU's workers becoming the first field testers of the equipment. 

"Without proper facial protection, healthcare workers are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, which could place substantial strain on the healthcare workforce in the months ahead," said Miko Enomoto, M.D., associate professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine at OHSU. "The full-face shields help protect healthcare workers’ faces and also help to prolong the length we can safely use a surgical or N95 mask. Nike's generous response to the COVID-19 crisis helps to instill an added layer of confidence and support for healthcare workers, that we can safely carry out the jobs we were born to do."

                    

