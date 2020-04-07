Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Odds of Seahawks Re-Signing Star Are 'Slim to None'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The likelihood of Jadeveon Clowney re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks is "slim to none," according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo said on 950 KJR in Seattle the team appears to be moving in a different direction to address the defensive line:

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a plea to Clowney on Instagram Live.

"Clowney come back. If you are listening bro," Wilson said, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta. "We've got another Super Bowl to win, man. We need you. We need you to come back Clowney. Clowney, Clowney if you can hear me, please come back, bro. I need you homie."

However, bringing the three-time Pro Bowler back isn't feasible given Seattle's cap situation.

The team has $14.6 million in available space, per Spotrac, some of which will have to be set aside to sign its draft class.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported April 1 that Clowney has lowered his asking price from $20 million-plus to around $17 million or $18 million.

According to the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta, the Seahawks have only been willing to table offers between $13 million and $15 million annually. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN also reported Seattle's terms "[haven't] been what Clowney wants."

Everson Griffen might be one of the contingency plans Garafolo referenced.

The Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson reported March 31 that Griffen was interested in signing with the Seahawks.

Given his age, the 32-year-old would likely require a lower financial commitment, and Seattle wouldn't lose much in terms of on-field value. Griffen was a Pro Bowler in 2019 after registering eight sacks for the Minnesota Vikings.