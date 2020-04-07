Formula 1 Postpones Canadian Grand Prix Because of Coronavirus

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 7, 2020

MILAN, ITALY - AUGUST 29: A giant Formula 1 logo is displayed on a floating platform at the Formula 1 Milan Festival on August 29, 2018 in Milan, Italy. The F1 Milan Festival took place in the Darsena area, center of Milan's Navigli water canals, ahead of the Formula 1 Gran Premio D'Italia 2018. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Another sporting event has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Formula 1 announced the postponement of the 2020 Canadian Grand Prix on Tuesday afternoon. 

The race was originally scheduled to take place from June 12 to June 14.

The Canadian promoters provided a statement:

"This postponement was not a decision that was taken lightly or easily. Over the past month, we have been in constant communication with Formula 1 and representatives from the city of Montréal, Tourism Montreal and both provincial and federal governments.

"We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities.

"Our thoughts and most sincere thanks go to the men and women working tirelessly to keep us healthy, safe and fed during these uncertain times."

"I am proud to see how such wonderful initiatives and technical advancements stemming from Formula 1 are being applied in a time of crisis," Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix CEO and President Francois Dumontier added. "At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms t Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so."

Earlier Tuesday, Formula 1 announced that the organization's shutdown period has been extended by two weeks. The shutdown period is usually in the summer but was moved to the spring as a result of the pandemic.

Video Play Button

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey wrote an open letter on March 23, outlining that Formula 1 and 10 Formula 1 teams along the FIA are "committed to bringing our fans a 2020 Championship Season" and expect a revised calendar featuring between 15 and 18 races to begin sometime in the summer. 

Related

    Live: B/R GOAT Madden Sim 🕹

    Pittsburgh and Tennessee's legends battle in the Elite Eight of our #BRGOATSim Madden tourney

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Live: B/R GOAT Madden Sim 🕹

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    Who Will Be the Top RB in the 2020 Draft?

    @MikeTanier looks at the favorites and dark horses 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Who Will Be the Top RB in the 2020 Draft?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouts Like TB12 Replacement 👀

    NFL scouts explain why Jarrett Stidham has the mental makeup to be Tom Brady’s successor despite struggles at Auburn ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Scouts Like TB12 Replacement 👀

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion Has Shown Flashes of Shaq and Barkley

    It's a small sample size, but Zion has already shown flashes of all-time greatness 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Zion Has Shown Flashes of Shaq and Barkley

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report