Formula 1 Postpones Canadian Grand Prix Because of Coronavirus

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Another sporting event has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Formula 1 announced the postponement of the 2020 Canadian Grand Prix on Tuesday afternoon.

The race was originally scheduled to take place from June 12 to June 14.

The Canadian promoters provided a statement:

"This postponement was not a decision that was taken lightly or easily. Over the past month, we have been in constant communication with Formula 1 and representatives from the city of Montréal, Tourism Montreal and both provincial and federal governments.

"We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities.

"Our thoughts and most sincere thanks go to the men and women working tirelessly to keep us healthy, safe and fed during these uncertain times."

"I am proud to see how such wonderful initiatives and technical advancements stemming from Formula 1 are being applied in a time of crisis," Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix CEO and President Francois Dumontier added. "At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms t Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so."

Earlier Tuesday, Formula 1 announced that the organization's shutdown period has been extended by two weeks. The shutdown period is usually in the summer but was moved to the spring as a result of the pandemic.

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey wrote an open letter on March 23, outlining that Formula 1 and 10 Formula 1 teams along the FIA are "committed to bringing our fans a 2020 Championship Season" and expect a revised calendar featuring between 15 and 18 races to begin sometime in the summer.