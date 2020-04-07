Report: Lakers to Ask Some Senior-Level Staff to Voluntarily Defer 20% of Salary

Report: Lakers to Ask Some Senior-Level Staff to Voluntarily Defer 20% of SalaryApril 7, 2020
Noah Graham/Getty Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly preparing to ask members of their senior staff to defer 20 percent of their salary because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Tuesday.
