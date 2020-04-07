Report: Lakers to Ask Some Senior-Level Staff to Voluntarily Defer 20% of Salary

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly preparing to ask members of their senior staff to defer 20 percent of their salary because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Tuesday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

