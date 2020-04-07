Isaiah Thomas Will Reportedly Donate Food to Washington Medical Center

Nick Wass/Associated Press

NBA point guard Isaiah Thomas is set to provide food donations to workers at the University of Washington Medical Center amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes provided details of the two-day program:

Thomas spent three seasons at UW before leaving the Huskies for the 2011 NBA draft.

The 31-year-old Tacoma native has played for the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards during his nine years in the NBA. He was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers after a February trade without playing for the team.

He joins an extended, growing list of athletes, executives and teams to make donations to their local communities amid COVID-19 relief efforts.