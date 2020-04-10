Who Were the Most Powerful MLB Sluggers of the Last 20 Years?

1 of 21

Jose Bautista

He hit more home runs than anyone between 2010 and 2015, and at least one of them would be a first-ballot entry into the Home Run Hall of Fame if such a thing ever comes to exist.

Chris Carter

Pretty much all he did was hit home runs, so it's a good thing he was pretty good at it for a while there.

Chris Davis

He more so specialized in effortless-looking homers, but the ball can go far when he gets all of his 6'3", 230-pound frame into it.

Edwin Encarnacion

While he's arguably more efficient than anything else, Edwin Encarnacion has definitely hit some eye-popping home runs as he's racked up an MLB-high 297 since 2012.

Troy Glaus

He was a 6'5", 220-pound behemoth whose slugging prowess is drastically undersold by what highlights survive at MLB.com.

Travis Hafner

Though his prime was tragically short-lived, "Pronk" sure could whack 'em when he put the full force of his 6'3", 240-pound body into his swing.

Bryce Harper

Only eight players have homered more times since 2012, and his best ones have been high-arcing shots that have reached upper decks.

Matt Holliday

Though he had only two seasons with 30 or more long balls, he had the body and the power of a Greek god.

Carlos Lee

He had 270 pounds on a 6'2" frame, and it served him well as he racked up blast after blast en route to 342 homers after 2000.

Wily Mo Pena

Let's just say there are good reasons why he's something of a cult hero despite only ever hitting 84 home runs in the majors.

Kyle Schwarber

He doesn't quite measure up to the titans of modern slugging, but he was dropping jaws even before he found his groove with 94 home runs between 2017 and 2019.



Trevor Story

He's only been around since 2016, and he's hit the bulk of his 123 homers at Coors Field. But it's to his credit that he has a higher percentage of 400-plus-foot homers than anyone since 2015.

Mark Trumbo

Though his major league career might be over, he's responsible for 218 overall homers and one of the best home run highlights of the last decade.