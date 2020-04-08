Ranking the 30 Best Dunks of the 2019-20 NBA Season

0 of 35

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Only gluttons for punishment would endeavor to rank the NBA's best dunks of the 2019-20 season (so far)(we hope). Inexact sciences are equal parts entertaining and maddening to begin with, and the sheer breadth of worship-worthy smashes exponentially increases the rate at which those undertaking said mission will end up hating themselves.

Welcome, fellow self-loathers.

Someone has to do this. It clearly can't be Dwyane Wade. Or Scottie Pippen. Why not us, together? Why not now?

Perceived level of difficulty, creativity, verticals, posterization-ness, unpredictability—every element of the jam factored into the final rankings. Post-slam celebrations and bench reactions will be noted and used as theoretical tiebreakers, but they are not the meat and potatoes of final placement. Preseason and dunk-contest yams are not eligible for inclusion.

To be clear: This responsibility is not accepted lightly. Hours upon hours were spent searching and watching and rewatching this year's glitziest throwdowns. My dreams are still haunted by Collin Sexton randomly annihilating Wendell Carter Jr. But we're here to have fun in decidedly un-fun times. Remember that. Embrace it. Disagree in the spirit of it.

Now, let's rank.