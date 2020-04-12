The 10 Most Surprising 50-Point Games in NBA History

0 of 10

Ann Heisenfelt/Associated Press

Over the course of NBA history (regular season and playoffs), 150 players have combined to produce 564 50-point games.

Plenty weren't terribly surprising—Wilt Chamberlain almost made them routine—but a handful came seemingly out of nowhere.

To determine which were the least expected, each of those 150 players were ranked in the following categories:

total number of 50-point games

career scoring average

single-season peak scoring average

Then, all 150 players were sorted by the average of their ranks. The players who come out the worst in that exercise gave us our most surprising 50-point games.

And don't worry: everyone at the bottom of the list only had one 50-point game.

But before we dive into those, let's take a peek at the top 10 (or, what we might call the least surprising players to produce a 50-point game):

Now, for the surprises...