The 10 Most Surprising 50-Point Games in NBA History

Mo Williams flirted with 50 on a couple of occasions, scoring 44 on Feb. 11, 2009, and 43 on Jan. 27, 2009. He finally broke through as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves six years later, when he dropped 52 on the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 13, 2015.

That mark stood as a franchise record until Karl-Anthony Towns scored 56 in 2018.

"If I told you someone scored 50 points in an NBA game last night, you would probably guess 100 or so names—incorrectly—before finally giving up," Dan Cahill wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times. "And when I informed you it was Mo Williams, you would likely walk away shaking your head in utter disbelief."

Williams' career scoring average entering that season was 13.3. He was in the midst of his age-32 campaign. Prior to that game, his average that season was 11.0.

That level of a random scoring outburst from a 6'1" veteran in the twilight of his career was unbelievable. And it feels even less likely when you consider the Pacers had 2014-15's No. 7 defense.

Williams put on a mid-range clinic against that Indiana defense. Six of his buckets came from three. One was at the rim. The other 12 were all over the range between the paint and the three-point line. And plenty of the jumpers were contested. This just felt like a 48-minute hot streak.

"You are just in a zone; you don't really see anybody," Williams said after the game, per BALLISLIFE's David Astramskas. "You just go back to the places when you are in the gym by yourself with your own trainer. You are just shooting shots, and it doesn't matter where the defense is at."